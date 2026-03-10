TVS Supply Chain strengthens Caterpillar's global network from India

TVS Supply Chain Solutions, a global supply chain solutions provider and one of India’s largest and fastest-growing integrated supply chain solutions companies, announced that it is strengthening Caterpillar’s global supply chains from India by setting up a 40,000 square feet warehousing facility at the Free Trade and Warehousing Zone (FTWZ) in Mannur Village, approximately 30 km from Chennai, India. The facility will enable parts procurement from multiple countries and support Caterpillar’s manufacturing operations.

The TVS SCS Chennai FTWZ is strategically located along the Chennai–Bengaluru Industrial Corridor and offers strong connectivity to Chennai, Ennore and Kamarajar ports, which together handle nearly 20 per cent of India’s container traffic. The facility reinforces the ‘Make in India for the World’ initiative and positions Caterpillar’s India operations as a resilient and scalable base within their global supply network.

With approximately 4,000 pallet positions, the modern facility will enable Caterpillar to optimise lead times, reduce landed costs and respond swiftly to global demand and supply needs.

Ravi Viswanathan, managing director, TVS Supply Chain Solutions, said: “Our tailored solution for Caterpillar strengthens supply chain resilience amid global trade volatility. By combining the FTWZ model with our end-to-end warehousing capabilities, we enable faster and more efficient global supply chain movements, helping Caterpillar withstand trade disruptions. Our long-standing partnership reflects the trust Caterpillar places in TVS SCS to deliver innovative, scalable and future-ready solutions.”

Ramesh Muthuraman, director of operations, Caterpillar India Private Limited, added: “As we continue to strengthen our global supply chain network, the FTWZ facility established by TVS Supply Chain Solutions enhances our sourcing flexibility. TVS SCS has deep expertise in managing complex, multi-country supply chains, enabling us to better navigate global trade conditions.”

TVS SCS also manages Caterpillar’s external warehouse operations in Hosur, India, as well as their in-plant warehousing, deploying dedicated and trained personnel to support the company’s manufacturing operations. Over the past five years, TVS SCS and Caterpillar have established a collaborative relationship built on operational excellence, trust and a shared commitment to creating resilient, future-ready global supply chains.