TVS Venu group to acquire PGIM'S asset management business in India

TVS Venu Group announced on Thursday that it has entered into definitive agreements, through TVS Venu Management and Consultancy Services and its affiliates, to acquire Prudential Financial’s (PFI) 100 per cent stake in PGIM India Asset Management (PGIM India) and PGIM India Trustees.

Completion of the transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

PGIM India is a wholly owned business of PGIM, the global investment management business of PFI. It is a full-service investment manager offering a broad range of equity, fixed income, and multi-asset solutions to retail and institutional investors, managing over Rs 30,000 crore of assets as of December 2025.

Khaitan & Co acted as legal advisor to TVS Venu Group and Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co acted as the legal advisor to PFI. Ernst & Young LLP acted as the exclusive M&A advisor to PFI.