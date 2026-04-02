TVS Venu group to acquire PGIM'S asset management business in India
TVS Venu Group signs definitive agreements to acquire PGIM India's asset management business from Prudential Financial, subject to regulatory approvals and closing conditions
Shine Jacob Chennai
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TVS Venu Group announced on Thursday that it has entered into definitive agreements, through TVS Venu Management and Consultancy Services and its affiliates, to acquire Prudential Financial’s (PFI) 100 per cent stake in PGIM India Asset Management (PGIM India) and PGIM India Trustees.
Completion of the transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.
PGIM India is a wholly owned business of PGIM, the global investment management business of PFI. It is a full-service investment manager offering a broad range of equity, fixed income, and multi-asset solutions to retail and institutional investors, managing over Rs 30,000 crore of assets as of December 2025.
Khaitan & Co acted as legal advisor to TVS Venu Group and Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co acted as the legal advisor to PFI. Ernst & Young LLP acted as the exclusive M&A advisor to PFI.
PGIM India is the full-service investment manager of PGIM India Mutual Fund, offering a broad range of equity, fixed income, and multi-asset solutions to retail and institutional investors throughout the country. PGIM India is a wholly owned business of PGIM, the global investment management business of the US-based Prudential Financial, Inc. (PFI). PGIM India manages 25 open-ended mutual funds as of March 2026 and also offers alternative investment funds, portfolio management services, and offshore advisory.
Prudential Financial has been exploring a sale of its underperforming India unit--which manages around Rs 27,000 crore in mutual fund assets--for some time. Reports suggest the firm had attracted interest from several players, including fund houses such as Edelweiss MF and Groww.
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Topics : tvs Prudential Financial acquisition Mutual Funds
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First Published: Apr 02 2026 | 7:18 PM IST