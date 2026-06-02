Uber, Paytm invest ₹60 crore each in government-backed ONDC platform

Ride-hailing firm Uber and fintech platform Paytm on Tuesday announced a strategic investment of Rs 60 crore each in the government-backed e-commerce platform, the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

The development comes just a few days after software-as-a-service major Zoho said it had invested Rs 70 crore in the platform.

The investment builds on Uber's and Paytm's earlier integration with ONDC and signals a deeper alignment to unlock new avenues for how mobility and logistics are discovered, accessed and delivered.

The metro ticketing service on Uber is currently live across five cities and, so far, more than 10 million metro rides have been booked through the Uber app via the ONDC network.

Alongside, Paytm said it had enabled 218 million transactions in FY26 and now facilitates more than 300,000 tickets a day across metro and bus services in 21 cities.

Commenting on the investment, Prabhjeet Singh, president, Uber India and South Asia, said, “India has been at the forefront of building Digital Public Infrastructure that is inclusive, interoperable and transformative at scale. Our ongoing partnership with ONDC and now this investment put us at the heart of that innovation journey. By investing in this network, we are helping more people move, more businesses grow, and more earners thrive by harnessing the power of the ONDC network.”

A Paytm spokesperson said, “India's next wave of digital commerce growth will be driven by networks that provide equal opportunities for all businesses. Our investment in ONDC reflects Paytm's commitment to supporting this journey and expanding access to commerce and financial services for merchants, businesses and consumers across the country.”

Adil Zainulbhai, independent director of ONDC, said, “ONDC is a key pillar of India's efforts to democratise digital commerce and create a level playing field for businesses of all sizes. Uber's investment is a strong endorsement of India's Digital Public Infrastructure and its potential to drive innovation, efficiency and inclusive growth.”