Ride-hailing platform Uber is piloting its ‘Connected Journeys’ feature in Delhi, allowing commuters to combine metro travel with first- and last-mile options such as three-wheelers and two-wheelers through a single journey plan on its app. The company plans to expand the feature across India by early next year.

The feature brings different modes of transport together, enabling riders to view route options, estimated travel times and fares across various legs of their journey and book the relevant services within the Uber app.

Using customer and trip data, the platform will also suggest whether a bike, auto-rickshaw or cab would be a suitable option for the first or last mile, depending on the journey. However, riders will have the flexibility to manually switch between the available modes.

The pilot is currently underway in Delhi, with a wider rollout planned in phases. Uber already enables metro ticket bookings through its app in several cities.

Connected Journeys is part of Uber’s broader push towards integrated, multimodal mobility, as urban commuters increasingly look to combine public transport with app-based services to navigate congested cities.

Commenting on the initiative, Aditya Kapoor, director of supply operations at Uber India & South Asia, said, “Connected Journeys is one way we can help bring those modes together, making it easier for riders to combine Metro with Uber for the first and last mile and complete their journeys more seamlessly.”