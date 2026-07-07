Udaan reaches restructuring deal as BlackRock plans fresh financing

The agreement comes as global creditors of Udaan have initiated insolvency proceedings against Trustroot Internet Pvt. Ltd., the company's Singapore-based holding entity, after it defaulted on $170 million of compulsorily convertible notes that matured on June 30.

Creditors appointed Alvarez & Marsal as liquidator in proceedings before the Singapore High Court after failing to reach an agreement with the company on a debt restructuring. They filed a winding-up petition last week.

However, Udaan said the legal proceedings are limited to its offshore holding company and have no impact on its India operations.

Under the proposed transaction, existing shareholders and the new investor will inject fresh capital into the company. Convertible bondholders will swap a portion of their debt for equity and extend the maturity of the remaining balance, the people said.

Existing shareholders are expected to invest about $40 million in fresh equity. BlackRock is expected to provide another $40 million to $50 million through its private-credit platform, people familiar with the discussions said.

The residual debt will remain outstanding until the company's eventual IPO, when it will automatically convert into equity, a person familiar with the matter said.

The company and its stakeholders are in the final stages of negotiating a transaction support agreement that lays out the implementation and refinancing steps. The agreement is expected to be signed by the end of the week, the person said.

Separately, sources added that the company has already undertaken a series of measures to substantially deleverage the balance sheet of its India operating entities. The measures have resulted in a cleaner capital structure at the operating company level.

The transaction is expected to strengthen the company's balance sheet and simplify its capital structure, supporting its next phase of growth and longer-term public market ambitions, the people said.

Udaan's business has delivered steady improvements in both growth and profitability over the past several quarters. Over the 10 quarters from Q4 CY23 through Q1 CY26, Udaan's revenue grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 25 per cent, while contribution margin improved by nearly 500 basis points and EBITDA burn reduced by around 70 per cent.

Udaan continues to focus on higher-margin businesses, including its private-label portfolio. The business now contributes 15-25 per cent of staples sales across its operating cities and has strengthened the quality of earnings while enhancing operating leverage.

Udaan, backed by Lightspeed Venture Partners, DST Global and Tencent, has accumulated about Rs 13,000 crore in losses since it was founded. Revenue in FY25 fell 20 per cent to Rs 4,561 crore, while net loss narrowed 37 per cent to Rs 1,055 crore.