Ujjivan SFB raises FCNR(B) deposit rate to 7.50% after RBI eases norms

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank on Thursday said it has revised interest rates on FCNR(B) deposits in the three-to-five-year tenor to 7.50 per cent from the previously offered rate of 7.13 per cent, which was among the highest in the industry. This revision comes after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) removed the interest rate ceiling on fresh FCNR(B) deposits with maturities of three to five years.

This revision reinforces the bank’s commitment to offering competitive, customer-centric banking solutions for the non-resident Indian (NRI) community while supporting India’s efforts to strengthen its foreign exchange reserves and external sector, the bank said in a statement. It added that with this enhanced offering, Ujjivan SFB aims to strengthen NRI participation, mobilise long-term foreign currency deposits, and support the nation’s broader objective of sustainable economic growth and external sector resilience.

Hitendra Jha, head – retail liabilities, TASC & TPP, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, said, “…Ujjivan SFB has enhanced the interest rate on USD FCNR(B) deposits for the three-to-five-year tenure from the earlier offering to 7.50% p.a., making it one of the most competitive rates available in the industry”.

Among major lenders, State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank currently offer interest rates of up to 6 per cent on FCNR(B) deposits with maturities ranging from three to five years.

Earlier, Bank of Baroda (BoB) also raised its interest rates on FCNR(B) deposits by up to 50 basis points (bps), offering a peak rate of 6.25 per cent on five-year deposits.

Some mid-sized and smaller private sector banks are offering higher rates than their larger peers. Yes Bank offers up to 6.6 per cent on five-year FCNR(B) deposits, while AU Small Finance Bank offers a peak rate of 7.1 per cent on such deposits. CSB Bank is offering 6.95 per cent for such deposits.