Tuesday, September 01, 2026 | 01:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to buyLava Virat V1 5G reviewZomato LayoffsNepal FloodsIndia Q1 GDP GrowthSymbiotec Pharmalab ShareMilky Mist ShareSkyways Air Services' shares
Home / Companies / News / Ujjivan SFB CEO Sanjeev Nautiyal seeks early retirement on health grounds

Ujjivan SFB CEO Sanjeev Nautiyal seeks early retirement on health grounds

Carol Furtado has been appointed acting MD and CEO with immediate effect, subject to RBI approval, while the bank begins the process of identifying a successor

Sanjeev Nautiyal

Nautiyal, who took charge as managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO) on July 1, 2024, emailed the bank on August 31 seeking early retirement

Anupreksha Jain Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2026 | 1:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Sanjeev Nautiyal has sought early retirement, citing health issues, the lender informed the exchanges.
 
Nautiyal, who took charge as managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO) on July 1, 2024, emailed the bank on August 31 seeking early retirement with a three-month notice period.
 
The board approved his request at a meeting on Tuesday, and he ceased to be the bank’s MD & CEO and key managerial personnel with effect from September 1. He will remain on leave during the notice period and formally retire from the bank on November 30, according to the bank’s exchange filing.
 
 
The board, based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, appointed existing executive director and whole-time director Carol Furtado as acting MD & CEO with immediate effect, subject to approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
 
Furtado has more than three decades of experience spanning business, strategy, operations, people and institutional functions. She has been part of Ujjivan’s leadership team through its growth and transformation and, in her current role as executive director, has contributed to business growth and organisational development.

Also Read

Devendra Fadnavis

Maha Gazetted officers association seeks retirement age of 60 for employees

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank

Ujjivan SFB's Q1 profit rose over 3x to ₹317 cr on lower credit costs

Retirement planning: Start early and save corpus for a 90-plus lifespan

Critical financial mistakes that can derail long-term retirement planning

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank

Ujjivan SFB raises FCNR(B) deposit rate to 7.50% after RBI eases norms

Baldev Prakash

SBICAP Securities appoints SBI executive Baldev Prakash as MD & CEO

 
The bank said its board would begin the process of identifying a successor to Nautiyal and submit its recommendation to the RBI. It also said its leadership development and succession planning framework would help manage the transition.
 
During Nautiyal’s tenure, the bank said it made progress in areas including growth in its secured loan book, strengthening of its deposit franchise, digital and analytics capabilities, and risk management and internal controls.
 
Separately, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank has appointed Vikas Agrawal as its business head for MSME, effective September 1.
 
Agrawal is a chartered accountant with more than 25 years of experience across MSME, business banking, retail banking, credit, product and distribution. He began his banking career with Bank of Rajasthan and UTI Bank before spending more than two decades at ICICI Bank in various leadership roles.
 
At ICICI Bank, Agrawal led the MSME product nationally, where he introduced new product lines and simplified credit processes. He also headed the bank’s gold loan product nationally and introduced a technology-enabled workflow in 2015 that continues to be used across ICICI Bank branches, the filing said.

More From This Section

Niifl

CPP Investments commits up to ₹2,070 crore to NIIF Infrastructure Fund II

power grid, electricity grid

Power push to lift revenue growth 100-200 basis points for large EPC cos

Sun Pharma

Sun Pharma signs US deal to offer 'most favoured nation' pricing on drugs

Tata motors, sales, March, FY26, domestic, exports, growth, diesel, West Asia

Tata Motors commercial vehicle sales jump 49% to 44,411 units in August

Subhash Chandra, chairman of Essel Group and founder and chairman emeritus of Zee Entertainment Enterprises

NCLT bars Subhash Chandra from disposing of properties in insolvency case

Topics : Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Chief executive officer retirement

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 01 2026 | 1:39 PM IST