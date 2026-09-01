Ujjivan SFB CEO Sanjeev Nautiyal seeks early retirement on health grounds

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Sanjeev Nautiyal has sought early retirement, citing health issues, the lender informed the exchanges.

Nautiyal, who took charge as managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO) on July 1, 2024, emailed the bank on August 31 seeking early retirement with a three-month notice period.

The board approved his request at a meeting on Tuesday, and he ceased to be the bank’s MD & CEO and key managerial personnel with effect from September 1. He will remain on leave during the notice period and formally retire from the bank on November 30, according to the bank’s exchange filing.

The board, based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, appointed existing executive director and whole-time director Carol Furtado as acting MD & CEO with immediate effect, subject to approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Furtado has more than three decades of experience spanning business, strategy, operations, people and institutional functions. She has been part of Ujjivan’s leadership team through its growth and transformation and, in her current role as executive director, has contributed to business growth and organisational development.

The bank said its board would begin the process of identifying a successor to Nautiyal and submit its recommendation to the RBI. It also said its leadership development and succession planning framework would help manage the transition.

During Nautiyal’s tenure, the bank said it made progress in areas including growth in its secured loan book, strengthening of its deposit franchise, digital and analytics capabilities, and risk management and internal controls.

Separately, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank has appointed Vikas Agrawal as its business head for MSME, effective September 1.

Agrawal is a chartered accountant with more than 25 years of experience across MSME, business banking, retail banking, credit, product and distribution. He began his banking career with Bank of Rajasthan and UTI Bank before spending more than two decades at ICICI Bank in various leadership roles.

At ICICI Bank, Agrawal led the MSME product nationally, where he introduced new product lines and simplified credit processes. He also headed the bank’s gold loan product nationally and introduced a technology-enabled workflow in 2015 that continues to be used across ICICI Bank branches, the filing said.