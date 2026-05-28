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UK set to block Sunil Bharti Mittal's bid to raise stake in BT Group

Bharti Enterprises was seeking to potentially increase its stake in BT to just under the threshold that would require it to make a full ​takeover offer for the British telecoms group

Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman, Bharti Enterprises

Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman, Bharti Enterprises

Reuters May 28
1 min read Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 10:40 AM IST

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The British government will oppose any attempt from Indian ​billionaire Sunil Bharti Mittal to ​increase his stake in telecoms group ‌BT, citing the need to maintain sovereign control over "critical national infrastructure", the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. BT, the UK government, and Bharti did not immediately respond to requests ‌for comment.

Reuters exclusively reported last week that Bharti Enterprises was seeking to potentially increase its stake in BT to just under the threshold that would require it to make a full takeover offer for the British Telecoms group.

 

A Bharti spokesman had ‌said the company is pleased with its current 24.95 per cent shareholding ​and "currently ‌has no plans to increase its stake."

In September, ‌Mittal, founder and chairman of Bharti Enterprises, and Gopal Vittal, vice-chairman ‌and managing ​director of Bharti ​Airtel, joined the BT board as non-independent non-executive directors.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Sunil Bharti Mittal BT British Telecommunications Bharti Enterprises UK govt

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 10:40 AM IST

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