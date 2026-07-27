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UltraTech Cement eyes its biggest rupee bond raise at ₹5,000 crore

It is targeting ₹1,500 crore each in the shorter two tranches at ‌annual coupons of 7.22 per cent and 7.23 per cent, respectively, and ₹2,000 crore in the five-year tranche at 7.25 per cent

Ultratech Cement, Ultratech, Cement

UltraTech aimed to complete the sale before the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision on August 5. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters MUMBAI
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2026 | 9:57 AM IST

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India's UltraTech Cement is in talks with merchant bankers and arrangers to raise ​what would be its biggest rupee bond ​funding, two bankers aware of the matter said on ‌Monday, as it seeks to tap debt markets ahead of the central bank's policy decision next week.

The country's largest cement producer by capacity plans to raise an aggregate ₹5,000 crore ($517.80 million) through bonds maturing in two-and-a-half years, three-and-a-half years and five years, the sources said requesting anonymity as the talks are still private.

It is targeting ₹1,500 crore each in the shorter two tranches at ‌annual coupons of 7.22 per cent and 7.23 per cent, respectively, and ₹2,000 crore in the five-year tranche at 7.25 per cent.

 

The bankers said UltraTech aimed to complete the sale before the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision on August 5.

The company did not respond to a Reuters email seeking comment outside regular business ​hours.

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The bonds are rated AAA by Crisil and may attract demand from mutual ‌funds seeking high-quality credit, the bankers said.

In March 2025, UltraTech raised ₹1,000 crore each through three-year and ​five-year ‌bonds at an annual coupon of 7.34 per cent.

It has ₹3,500 crore ‌of bonds outstanding, including ₹500 crore due within a month.

The cement maker reported a nearly 17 per cent rise in first-quarter ‌profit ​earlier this month ​as it used its scale and market position to absorb higher fuel costs linked to the West Asia ‌conflict better ​than smaller rivals.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

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