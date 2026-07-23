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Home / Companies / News / UltraTech Cement plans to raise up to ₹5,000 crore from market via NCDs

UltraTech Cement plans to raise up to ₹5,000 crore from market via NCDs

UltraTech Cement's board has approved raising up to ₹5,000 crore through privately placed non-convertible debentures, with details on tenure and coupon rate yet to be announced

Ultratech Cement, Ultratech, Cement

UltraTech leads the cement industry with a total grey cement capacity of 205.5 MTPA and white cement/putty capacity of 3.2 MTPA (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2026 | 1:32 PM IST

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UltraTech Cement on Thursday said it is planning to raise up to ₹5,000 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.

The Finance Committee of the board approved a proposal to raise funds by issuance of up to 5,00,000 non-convertible, non-cumulative debentures of ₹1,00,000 each, it said in a BSE filing.

Further details regarding the tenure, coupon rate and timeline of the tranches are awaited.

Earlier this week, UltraTech Cement reported a jump of 17.23 per cent in June quarter consolidated net profit at ₹2,603.72 crore and 15.85 per cent rise in revenue from operations at ₹24,648.20 crore.

 

UltraTech leads the cement industry with a total grey cement capacity of 205.5 MTPA and white cement/putty capacity of 3.2 MTPA.

It is also planning to foray into the cables and wires business this fiscal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : UltraTech UltraTech Cement NCD non-convertible debentures

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First Published: Jul 23 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

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