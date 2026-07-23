UltraTech Cement board approves ₹5,000 crore fundraise through NCDs

UltraTech Cement’s board of directors on Thursday approved raising ₹5,000 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

In a stock exchange filing, UltraTech said the finance committee of its board of directors had approved a proposal to raise funds by issuing up to 500,000 fully paid, unsecured, listed, rated, redeemable, rupee-denominated, non-convertible, non-cumulative debentures of ₹1 lakh each, aggregating up to ₹5,000 crore.

The Aditya Birla Group company will raise the funds in one or more tranches through private placement.

Meanwhile, on Monday, UltraTech, India’s largest cement manufacturer, reported net debt of ₹15,875 crore as of June 2026. Its capacity expansion projects under execution are backed by capital expenditure of about ₹17,000 crore over the next two to two-and-a-half years.

Overall, UltraTech spent ₹9,500 crore on capital expenditure (capex) in FY26. In April 2026, the company crossed 200.1 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of domestic grey cement capacity and 205.5 mtpa of global capacity.

During the company’s earnings call to discuss its financial results for the first quarter of financial year 2026-27 (Q1FY27), Atul Daga, chief financial officer of UltraTech Cement, said, “We'll take our consolidated capacity beyond 242 mtpa, with grey cement capacity reaching 212.7 mtpa by the end of FY27.”

Daga said that, with net debt-to-earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) of 0.87 times as of June 2026, UltraTech was confident of ending FY27 with a net debt-to-Ebitda ratio below one time.

Earlier, UltraTech Cement’s net profit attributable to the owners of the parent for Q1FY27 grew 16.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹2,599.3 crore, amid higher sales volume. Its revenue from operations increased 15.9 per cent YoY to ₹24,648.20 crore.