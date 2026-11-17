UltraTech Cement has moved the Supreme Court, challenging a Delhi High Court judgment that upheld the Competition Commission of India's (CCI) decision to allow the Builders Association of India (BAI) to participate in its investigation into alleged cartelisation and price manipulation by cement manufacturers.

The company filed a special leave petition on November 16 against the High Court's September 8, 2026, judgment. The matter is yet to be listed before the Supreme Court.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia had dismissed UltraTech's appeal against a single-judge order permitting BAI's participation in the proceedings.

The High Court held that an organisation with a sufficient interest in a matter could assist the competition regulator in its proceedings, particularly when its participation could help establish facts and serve the public interest.

The dispute stems from a suo motu investigation initiated by the CCI in 2019 following complaints of abnormal increases in cement prices. After the Director General submitted its investigation report in July 2022, the Commission, on July 5, 2023, allowed BAI to participate in the proceedings under Regulation 25 of the CCI (General) Regulations, 2009.

UltraTech challenged the decision, arguing that BAI's entry at an advanced stage of the investigation was impermissible. It contended that the association's participation violated the principles of natural justice and confidentiality protections.

The company also questioned the timing of BAI's impleadment, contending that its involvement after the investigation had substantially progressed was not legally sustainable.

The High Court had rejected these arguments, recognising BAI's interest in the proceedings as a representative body of builders and a significant consumer of cement.