Electric two-wheeler maker Ultraviolette Automotive on Thursday broke ground on a Rs 779 crore manufacturing facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, with an initial annual production capacity of 250,000 vehicles, scalable to 500,000 units.

According to Vahan data, Ultraviolette has been averaging around 400-450 monthly vehicle registrations in India in 2026.

The company had told Business Standard in September that it expected annual volumes to exceed 200,000 units in 2028, driven by its foray into the electric scooter segment and expansion of its motorcycle portfolio.

The facility, named BIGGA (Big Global Ambition), will manufacture the company’s upcoming Tesseract electric scooter and Shockwave motorcycle, alongside future products. It will operate alongside its existing manufacturing facility in Bengaluru.

Located at SIPCOT Industrial Park in Shoolagiri, the project is expected to create 2,000 jobs.

“The BIGGA factory will give us the scale to expand our lines for the Tesseract and other motorcycles. This will support the rising demand in India and global markets,” said Narayan Subramaniam, co-founder and chief executive officer of Ultraviolette.

The facility will be developed in phases and incorporate advanced manufacturing technologies, including collaborative robotics and digital quality management systems.

Founded in 2016, Ultraviolette is backed by investors including TVS Motor Company, Qualcomm Ventures, TDK Ventures, Zoho Corporation and Lingotto. The company currently exports its electric motorcycles to 20 countries across Europe.