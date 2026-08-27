Uncertainty over CEO's term weighing on HDFC Bank's stock, says Macquarie

By Samie Modak

Uncertainty around CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan’s term is weighing on HDFC Bank Ltd.’s stock as investors are worried about succession issues at India’s largest private-sector lender, according to Macquarie Group Ltd.

While a full three-year term for Jagdishan could remove a key overhang, a shorter extension may signal that the board is searching for a successor, putting further pressure on the lender’s shares, analysts Suresh Ganapathy and Dev Shah wrote in a note Thursday.

Jagdishan’s tenure as managing director and CEO ends on Oct. 26.

Clarity on HDFC Bank’s leadership is crucial as the lender seeks to move past uncertainty marked by its former chairman’s abrupt exit, governance concerns and scrutiny over its handling of certain deposits.

The bank’s shares, with the highest weight on the benchmark gauge, have dropped over 27% since December-end to their lowest in more than two years. The lender ranks among the year’s worst Nifty 50 performers after ITC Ltd. and three software services providers.

Macquarie predicts an equal probability of Jagdishan getting an extension of around six months and a full three-year tenure.

A shorter period would suggest that the board wants time from the Reserve Bank of India to recommend a new list, the brokerage said. In that case, “the uncertainty will linger, and the new CEO could take time to settle in,” Macquarie said, adding that the bank’s stock price “could fall further” in such a scenario.

A full term would remove uncertainty and the lender’s shares could find support around current levels, with future performance tied to fundamentals, said the note.

HDFC Bank’s four-member nomination and remuneration committee is expected to first recommend a candidate to the board, which would then seek the central bank’s approval.

The RBI has given approval in 30-45 days for key appointments after bank recommendations, Macquarie said.

HDFC Bank Chairman Rajiv Kumar met RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra last week, with Jagdishan’s reappointment among the issues discussed, Moneycontrol reported.

The bank’s CFO-designate Puneet Sharma is due to join on Sept. 1.