Unilever explores bid for Thorne amid beauty and wellness expansion

Unilever is exploring a bid for US supplements maker Thorne, the Financial Times reported on Friday, as the consumer goods giant accelerates its shift towards beauty and wellbeing brands under Chief Executive Officer Fernando Fernandez.

Since taking over in March 2025, Fernandez has sought to reshape Unilever's portfolio.

In March, the Dove soap and Axe deodorant maker said it would combine its food business with US spice maker McCormick. Soon after, Unilever said it would buy US-based nutritional supplements brand Grüns for an undisclosed amount, expanding its wellbeing portfolio.

The Financial Times said Unilever was among several bidders for South Carolina-based Thorne, which is valued at up to $4 billion and sells dietary supplements, including magnesium and omega-3 products, primarily in the United States.

Thorne, which was acquired by LVMH-backed private equity firm L Catterton for $680 million in 2023, has also attracted strategic interest, including a bid from consumer healthcare group Haleon, two people familiar with the matter had earlier told Reuters.

A Haleon spokesperson said the company does not comment on rumour or speculation.

Unilever and L Catterton declined to comment on the Financial Times report. L Catterton also did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the reported Haleon bid.

Thorne could not immediately be reached for comment.

Unilever bought hair supplements brand Nutrafol in 2022, SmartyPants Vitamins in 2020 and gummy-vitamin brand Olly Nutrition in 2019, while Haleon has been focusing on faster-growing health categories, including oral care and consumer wellness.