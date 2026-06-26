Friday, June 26, 2026 | 06:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Unilever explores bid for Thorne amid beauty and wellness expansion

Unilever explores bid for Thorne amid beauty and wellness expansion

Consumer goods giant is among bidders for US supplements maker Thorne, reportedly valued at up to $4 billion, as it accelerates its shift towards health and wellness

Unilever Plc

Image: Bloomberg

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2026 | 6:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Unilever is exploring a bid for US supplements maker Thorne, the Financial Times reported on Friday, as the consumer goods giant accelerates its shift towards beauty and wellbeing brands under Chief Executive Officer Fernando Fernandez.
 
Since taking over in March 2025, Fernandez has sought to reshape Unilever's portfolio.
 
In March, the Dove soap and Axe deodorant maker said it would combine its food business with US spice maker McCormick. Soon after, Unilever said it would buy US-based nutritional supplements brand Grüns for an undisclosed amount, expanding its wellbeing portfolio.
 
The Financial Times said Unilever was among several bidders for South Carolina-based Thorne, which is valued at up to $4 billion and sells dietary supplements, including magnesium and omega-3 products, primarily in the United States.
 
 
Thorne, which was acquired by LVMH-backed private equity firm L Catterton for $680 million in 2023, has also attracted strategic interest, including a bid from consumer healthcare group Haleon, two people familiar with the matter had earlier told Reuters.

Also Read

(Nykaa | Credit: X)

Valuation upgrades for Nykaa hinge on sustained margin expansionpremium

Nishant Dalal, VP, consumables, FMCG and healthcare, Flipkart Marketplace

Flipkart beauty category grows 50% as non-metro cities drive demandpremium

Loreal-innovist

L'Oreal signs agreement to acquire majority stake in D2C firm Innovist

Siddharth Bhagat, director of Amazon Beauty

Beauty emerges as top customer acquisition category on Amazon Indiapremium

Revlon

Revlon fails to ensure some products are safe, warns US regulator

 
A Haleon spokesperson said the company does not comment on rumour or speculation.
 
Unilever and L Catterton declined to comment on the Financial Times report. L Catterton also did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the reported Haleon bid.
 
Thorne could not immediately be reached for comment.
 
Unilever bought hair supplements brand Nutrafol in 2022, SmartyPants Vitamins in 2020 and gummy-vitamin brand Olly Nutrition in 2019, while Haleon has been focusing on faster-growing health categories, including oral care and consumer wellness.

More From This Section

capsules, pharma sector, pharma, medicine, drugs

Zydus, Sunshine Healthcare form $20-million JV for Sri Lanka pharma plant

stake sale, shares, investors, investment

Fidelity Investments buys 2% stake in Lodha Developers for ₹1,864 crore

Rajan Mittal

Overlooking India means missing the defining growth story: Rajan Mittal

Tata Electronics

Apple supplier Tata Electronics tightens security after data breach

banks

Top 10 Indian firms' value jumps 3.5x in a decade; financials dominate

Topics : Hindustan Unilever beauty care products beauty products

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 26 2026 | 6:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayBank Holiday todayPFRDA Pension Sahayak PortalIMD ForecastsCanada language TestGTA 6 pre OrderSwapped ProvisionsChina's New Ethnic LawTechnology NewsPersonal Finance