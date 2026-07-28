Tuesday, July 28, 2026 | 07:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Unilever to invest in India to protect leadership position: CEO Fernandez

Unilever to invest in India to protect leadership position: CEO Fernandez

The FMCG major said India will be a key contributor to Unilever's long-term growth as it continues investing to strengthen market leadership across categories

Hindustan unilever, HUL

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2026 | 7:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Unilever will invest in India to protect its leadership position as it enjoys a privileged position in the country, its chief executive officer, Fernando Fernandez, told investors during the company's post-earnings call.
 
“We will invest in India to protect the leadership position we have. We really believe that the next decade is a decade of India. We enjoy a privileged position there. And we believe that it will be a key contributor to the growth story of Unilever,” he said.
 
The London-headquartered company, which has India as its second-largest market, has accelerated strongly, Fernandez said.
 
On its emerging markets performance, Fernandez said India led the way and delivered a strong broad-based performance.
 
 
“We have achieved record market share in both laundry and hair, that are our two biggest categories there. In the case of laundry, we are growing more than 5 per cent above the average of the market,” he said.
 
The management at Hindustan Unilever guided that its EBITDA margins will remain at their current levels. Srinivas Phatak, chief financial officer at Unilever, told investors that it is the right approach.
 
“From our perspective, we ideally want to see India as a high single-digit growth market. And if we can have the bottom line grow slightly ahead of the top line, I think that it's really a virtuous circle, which then serves the business in India as well as the group very well,” Phatak added.
 

More From This Section

Visa to layoff 7% of total workforce as CEO seeks to revamp company

Visa to layoff 7% of workforce as CEO McInerney seeks to revamp company

Prachur Sah, MD & CEO, Indus Towers

Indus Towers eyes debt-funded Africa push with Airtel as anchor customerpremium

HyFun Foods,HyFun Foods investment, HyFun Foods investment plans, company news, market news

HyFun Foods to invest ₹1,500 cr in Gujarat, MP; eyes IPO in 2-3 years

Standard Chartered, Banking Industry

Standard Chartered India loses top wealth executives amid strategy revamp

Jaguar land rover/JLR

JLR India posts record Q1 retail sales on strong luxury SUV demand

Topics : Unilever Hindustan Unilever HUL

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 28 2026 | 7:52 PM IST

Explore News

UPTET Results 2026Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 5 Live UpdatesStocks To Buy TodayQ1 Results TodayHUL Q1 PreviewSwiggy Instamart CEO Amitesh Jha ResignsCanara Bank Q1 ResultsMahadev Betting App CaseUpcoming Q1 ResultsBank of Baroda Data Leak