Union Bank of India's Net profit rises 29.5% YoY for Q1FY27; NII up 10%

State-owned Union Bank of India reported a 29.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in standalone net profit for the quarter ended June 2026 (Q1FY27) to ₹5,332 crore, compared with ₹4,116 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, aided by healthy growth in core income and lower operating expenses.

The bank's net interest income (NII) increased 10.1 per cent YoY in Q1FY27 to ₹10,037 crore from ₹9,113 crore a year ago. Net interest margin (NIM) improved to 2.80 per cent from 2.76 per cent in the year-ago quarter.

Non-interest income rose 2.6 per cent YoY to ₹4,603 crore in the June quarter from ₹4,486 crore a year earlier, but declined 15 per cent sequentially from ₹5,412 crore in the March quarter. Within this, fee-based income surged 45 per cent YoY to ₹3,215 crore from ₹2,218 crore and was broadly flat sequentially, rising 0.2 per cent from ₹3,209 crore. Treasury income, however, fell 54.5 per cent YoY to ₹645 crore from ₹1,418 crore, while increasing 1.4 per cent from ₹636 crore in the preceding quarter.

On asset quality, the bank's gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio improved to 2.65 per cent at the end of June 2026 from 3.52 per cent a year earlier. The net NPA ratio declined to 0.47 per cent from 0.62 per cent. The bank's slippage ratio also improved to 0.82 per cent from 0.99 per cent in the year-ago quarter.

The bank's global advances grew 12.5 per cent YoY to ₹10.96 trillion from ₹9.74 trillion. Domestic advances rose 13.1 per cent to ₹10.61 trillion, while retail loans increased 12.1 per cent to ₹2.57 trillion from ₹2.29 trillion. Overall retail, agriculture and MSME (RAM) advances expanded 11.6 per cent to ₹6.08 trillion.

On the liabilities side, global deposits rose 3.5 per cent YoY to ₹12.83 trillion from ₹12.40 trillion a year ago, while domestic deposits increased 3.5 per cent to ₹12.83 trillion. The bank's domestic current account savings account (CASA) ratio improved to 35.10 per cent from 32.52 per cent, while CASA deposits grew 12.5 per cent YoY to ₹3.76 trillion from ₹3.34 trillion.