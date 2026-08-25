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Home / Companies / News / Uniqlo India to focus expansion on six cities where it has a presence

Uniqlo India to focus expansion on six cities where it has a presence

The Japanese retailer, which currently operates 20 stores in India, remains bullish on the market and is continuously looking for opportunities to expand its footprint

uniqlo

Nidhi Rastogi: India Marketing Head, UNIQLO

Sharleen Dsouza New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2026 | 7:52 PM IST

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Uniqlo India will continue to focus on expanding its stores in the six cities where it is already present. These cities include Delhi-NCR (National Capital Region), Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Lucknow and Pune.
 
“We are very bullish on India and are committed to expanding in India… We are continuously looking for opportunities to expand in India,” Nidhi Rastogi, marketing director at Uniqlo India, told Business Standard.
 
The Japanese retailer has 20 stores in the country, which range from 10,000 to 35,000 sq ft.
 
In India, Uniqlo sees 15 per cent of its revenue come from online sales and the rest from offline sales. In FY25, its revenue stood at Rs 1,175.5 crore, an increase of 44 per cent.
 
 
Rastogi said that while its online sales account for only 15 per cent, the company allocates higher budgets towards digital advertising as it feels that its customers are largely digital-first customers.

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It has earmarked 60 per cent of its advertising spend for digital and the rest for all other forms of advertising.
 
“Google had done a research which says that before coming to the store, eight out of 10 people actually search online before they even visit the store, and our customers are digital savvy. They are watching OTT, social media platforms, news platforms, and we feel that is the best way to reach our customers, which is why we are heavily invested in digital across different platforms which our customers consume,” she explained.
 
While talking about demand in India for its products, Rastogi said, “In India we see that people are starting to prefer comfort and functionality in clothing as well, and also there is a shift that we are seeing where people prefer to invest in timeless classics and elevated essentials.”
 
The brand sources around 15-20 per cent of the merchandise sold in India locally.
 

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First Published: Aug 25 2026 | 7:25 PM IST