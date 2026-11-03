Upsurge India leads ₹50 cr iD Fresh Food deal as Blue Ashva Capital exits

Upsurge India, an investment and asset management firm focused on public and private markets, has led a secondary transaction worth over ₹50 crore in iD Fresh Food, one of India's leading fresh-food brands, representing the transfer of approximately 1 per cent equity in the company. The transaction enabled early investor Blue Ashva Capital to exit its investment in iD Fresh Food.

The transaction stands out given iD Fresh's tightly held shareholding structure and the limited availability of equity in the private market. This block represents a material portion of the approximately 3 per cent of the company’s equity that is available in the private secondary market.

Upsurge India originated and led the transaction, negotiating the commercial terms alongside co-leads TG Fund and WW Ventures and securing Blue Ashva Capital's entire shareholding block despite strong competing interest from other institutional buyers. Investor demand materially exceeded the available allocation. BlueCheck Advisors acted as the transaction adviser.

Founded in Bengaluru in 2005, iD Fresh Food has built a differentiated business around fresh, preservative-free and ready-to-cook Indian food products. Starting with idli and dosa batter, the company has expanded into Indian breads, chutneys and select value-added dairy products, leveraging its manufacturing capabilities and refrigerated distribution network. The firm has established a reported 60–65 per cent market share in its domain across India and the Gulf region, according to transaction inputs.

iD Fresh's topline increased from approximately ₹558 crore in FY24 to ₹681 crore in FY25, before reaching over ₹870 crore in FY26. This represents year-on-year growth of more than 25 per cent in FY26, with the company continuing to grow at an estimated 25–30 per cent annually, according to transaction inputs.

“iD Fresh has done something quite remarkable; they’ve taken a deeply familiar part of Indian food culture and built a serious, scaled consumer business around it,” said Satyam Goyal, head of equities at Upsurge India. “The brand is what everyone sees; what interests us as investors is what sits behind it: manufacturing prowess, cold-chain infrastructure and distribution with consistency that is genuinely difficult to replicate at scale. We believe that gives the business a long runway, well beyond the categories it started with.”

Satya Bansal, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Blue Ashva Capital, said, “As we continue to generate liquidity from our first-vintage fund, this exit underscores our commitment to disciplined portfolio management and long-term value creation. We welcome the incoming shareholders and remain confident in iD Fresh’s next phase of growth, while continuing to focus on deep-tech and strategic technologies.”

iD Fresh attracted significant institutional investment earlier in 2026, when Apax acquired a significant minority position in the company in a transaction widely reported at an implied valuation of approximately ₹4,400 crore and a transaction size of approximately ₹1,500 crore. The valuation of the present secondary transaction remains confidential.