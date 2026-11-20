Home services platform Urban Company on Thursday said it has raised ₹2,500 crore through a Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) of equity shares, with the issue getting bids worth over ₹15,000 crore, or about six times the issue size.

The QIP, which opened on November 16 and closed on November 19, saw participation from more than 60 investors. The company allotted 16.02 crore equity shares at ₹156 apiece to 33 investors.

The issue price represented a 3.1 per cent discount to the floor price of ₹161.03 per share, calculated under Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) regulations.

Who participated in Urban Company's QIP?

Urban Company received bids from more than 60 investors. Shares were allotted to 33 of them, 13 of which did not hold the company’s shares on the date of the issue. These included SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Mirae Asset Mutual Fund, Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund, Kotak Mutual Fund and Nippon India Mutual Fund.

Domestic insurers such as HDFC Life, Bajaj Life Insurance and Edelweiss Life also participated in the issue.

Global institutional investors included Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Pictet, Amundi, Norges Bank Investment Management, Manulife, Dymon Asia and Millennium. Domestic investor Premji Invest also participated.

Of the 33 investors allotted shares, 13 did not hold Urban Company shares on the date of the issue.

How will Urban Company use the ₹2,500 crore?

According to the placement document, the company plans to deploy the net proceeds across several business areas.

A significant portion will go towards strengthening the supply ecosystem for InstaHelp by UC, its service offering. The funds will also support brand marketing, business promotion, technology and cloud infrastructure, and training infrastructure for service professionals.

Urban Company will also use the proceeds for research and development of native products, potential acquisitions and general corporate purposes.

Morgan Stanley India Company was the lead book-running manager for the QIP, supported by Kotak Mahindra Capital Company and Emkay Global Financial Services.