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Home / Companies / News / Urban Company taps Unicommerce to expand operations in UAE, Saudi Arabia

Urban Company taps Unicommerce to expand operations in UAE, Saudi Arabia

Unicommerce said that Urban Company's arm in West Asia will leverage its flagship platform, Uniware, to manage inventory and fulfilment operations supporting its at-home service ecosystem

Urban Company

Unicommerce announced the expansion of its partnership with the West Asia arm of Urban Company to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia.

Anjaly Raj New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2026 | 12:10 PM IST

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Unicommerce on Thursday announced the expansion of its partnership with the West Asia arm of at-home services platform Urban Company to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia.
 
Unicommerce, an AI-powered e-commerce enablement SaaS platform, said in an exchange filing that Urban Company’s arm in West Asia will leverage its flagship platform, Uniware, to manage inventory and fulfilment operations supporting its at-home service ecosystem across West Asia.
 
“The platform will help maintain real-time visibility of inventory and intelligently route orders for service kits and consumables to ensure reliable deliveries to service professionals across the region,” Unicommerce said.
 
 
Unicommerce supports businesses with localised features, including Arabic-compatible invoices and shipping labels, region-specific tax compliance, and integrations with ecosystem players in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

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The partnership in West Asia builds on Unicommerce and Urban Company’s existing relationship in India. Through the expanded partnership, Urban Company will “create a more connected operations backbone as it scales across the region's fastest-growing digital markets,” Unicommerce said in the filing.
 
“Every Urban Company service—from beauty and wellness to home cleaning and appliance maintenance—depends on a well-coordinated supply chain of products, tools and consumables,” the company said, adding that Uniware will serve as the central platform to power this supply chain by helping improve stock accuracy, enable faster replenishment of products and coordinate fulfilment across locations.
 
The collaboration also marks another milestone in Unicommerce's growing presence across West Asia, where it has built a “robust commerce ecosystem through integrations with leading regional marketplaces, logistics providers, ERP systems and payment platforms.”
 
Unicommerce’s Managing Director & CEO Kapil Makhija, while commenting on the partnership, said, “Our focus is to help businesses automate complex backend operations so they can concentrate on delivering great customer experiences.”
 

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Topics : Unicommerce West Asia Saudi Arabia UAE BS Web Reports

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First Published: Aug 20 2026 | 11:58 AM IST