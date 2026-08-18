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Home / Companies / News / US-based Y Combinator sells nearly 1.2% stake in Groww for ₹1,435 cr

US-based Y Combinator sells nearly 1.2% stake in Groww for ₹1,435 cr

The shares were offloaded at an average price of Rs 192.16 apiece, taking the transaction size to Rs 1,435.19 crore

Groww

| Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2026 | 8:13 PM IST

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Startup accelerator Y Combinator on Tuesday divested nearly a 1.2 per cent stake in Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent company of Groww, for Rs 1,435 crore through an open market transaction.

US-based Y Combinator through its affiliate YC Holdings II, LLC, sold a total of 7,46,87,500 shares, representing a 1.19 per cent stake in Bengaluru-based Groww, as per the bulk deal data on the BSE.

The shares were offloaded at an average price of Rs 192.16 apiece, taking the transaction size to Rs 1,435.19 crore.

After the latest transaction, YC Holdings II LLC's shareholding in the stock broking firm declined to 7.44 per cent from 8.63 per cent.

 

Details of the buyers of Billionbrains Garage Ventures' shares could not be ascertained on the exchange.

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Shares of Billionbrains Garage Ventures settled 2.52 per cent lower at Rs 193.70 apiece on the BSE on Tuesday.

In May, Y Combinator sold a 1.45 per cent stake in Billionbrains Garage Ventures for Rs 1,642 crore through an open market transaction.

Billionbrains Garage Ventures reported a 94 per cent rise in its net profit to Rs 735 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

The Bengaluru-based stockbroker had reported a net profit of Rs 378 crore in the year-ago period.

Groww, the country's largest broking firm by active investors, reported a 66 per cent increase in consolidated revenue from operations to Rs 1,501 crore in Q1 FY27, compared to Rs 904 crore in the year-ago period.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Groww Stake sale open market operations

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First Published: Aug 18 2026 | 8:13 PM IST