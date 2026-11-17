US consumer packaged goods company Church & Dwight is planning to enter India by early 2027 with a range of premium home and personal care products, targeting online-first consumers, reported Livemint.

The company, which makes Arm & Hammer home care products and Trojan condoms, plans to launch at least four products across e-commerce and quick-commerce platforms by February. These include Hero acne patches, TheraBreath mouthwash and Batiste dry shampoo, according to the report.

Arun Hiranandani, senior vice-president of Church & Dwight, told Livemint that the company sees an opportunity in India's increasingly diversified and discerning consumer base. "They know premium quality when they see it and we believe our brands fit very well with the opportunity that is manifested in India," he said.

The company has partnered with Mumbai-based Sawariya Group for sales and distribution. The distributor will initially roll out the brands across e-commerce and quick-commerce platforms before expanding their availability to organised retail stores, including supermarkets and large-format outlets.

Church & Dwight also expects quick commerce to help drive product trials, particularly in personal care categories such as acne patches, where consumers may be willing to experiment with newer products.

The company currently operates an office in Navi Mumbai with a five-member team, primarily handling operations in West Asia. It plans to expand its India team across sales, marketing and other functions from next year, according to the Livemint report.

The company also operates in markets including Canada, Mexico, China, Europe and the UK.

Based in Ewing, New Jersey, Church & Dwight's consumer international segment accounted for around 18 per cent of net sales of $4.6 billion in the nine months ended September, according to its regulatory filings.

The planned entry comes amid continued growth in India's beauty and personal care market, particularly across digital channels. The market was estimated at $27 billion in FY25 and is projected to reach $39 billion by FY30, according to a report by market intelligence firm 1Lattice.

The report said the online BPC market had doubled since 2020, with quick commerce accounting for around 14 per cent of online sales. Its share is expected to increase to about 30 per cent by 2030. Gen Z consumers already account for around 45 per cent of total BPC spending, highlighting the growing influence of younger buyers on the category.