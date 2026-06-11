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US drug regulator issues import alert for drugs made at a Dabur India plant

The action was taken after the FDA inspected the factory and flagged data integrity and maintenance lapses

Dabur

Dabur (File Photo)

Reuters June 11
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2026 | 10:55 PM IST

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The US Food and Drug Administration has issued an import alert for drugs manufactured at ​Dabur India's factory in India's western region of ​Dadra and Nagar Haveli following an inspection, the consumer ‌goods company said on Thursday.

The action was taken after the FDA inspected the factory and flagged data integrity and maintenance lapses.

Last month, Reuters reported citing the inspection report that the regulator found critical manufacturing records were falsified to conceal that equipment meant to make certain products had been used for multiple other products.

A live bird and bird droppings were found in the raw material warehouse, ‌about 30 feet from packaging materials.

 

A product placed on an FDA import alert can be detained without physical examination unless the importer demonstrates that it has addressed the violations cited in the alert.

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Dabur is one of India's oldest and largest consumer goods companies, describing itself as one of the ​world's largest suppliers of Ayurvedic products with a legacy of over 140 years. ‌It sells a range of over-the-counter and consumer health products in the United States, including cough and ​cold ‌rubs, antifungal creams, pain relief gels and oral care products.

The company ‌said the FDA action does not have any financial or operational impact, adding that domestic products are not impacted ‌by ​the order.

It said ​that it continues to engage with the US regulator by providing "corrective and preventive action plans" along with taking ‌actions to ​fix the identified gaps.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Dabur Dabur India Company News

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First Published: Jun 11 2026 | 10:55 PM IST

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