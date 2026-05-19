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US ends civil, criminal cases against Adani after $10 bn investment promise

It is the latest example of Trump's Justice Department abandoning a high-profile case brought under his Democratic predecessor, Joe Biden

Gautam Adani, Adani

Adani has an estimated worth of $82 billion, according to Forbes magazine(Photo: PTI)

Reuters WASHINGTON
2 min read Last Updated : May 19 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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The Trump administration on Monday moved to dismiss criminal fraud charges against Indian billionaire Gautam ​Adani, while also settling alleged Iran sanctions violations involving ​one of his companies.

The resolution of outstanding cases against one of the ‌world's richest people came after Adani's attorney, who is also a personal attorney of US President Donald Trump, said last month his client wanted to invest $10 billion in the United States but could not do so while the cases proceeded, according to a source familiar with the matter.

It is the latest example of Trump's Justice Department abandoning a high-profile case brought under his Democratic predecessor, Joe Biden.

 

Adani has an estimated worth of $82 billion, according to Forbes magazine.

Adani had been accused of agreeing to pay $265 million in ‌bribes to Indian government officials so a subsidiary of Adani Group, Adani Green Energy, could win approval to develop India's largest solar power plant, and then misleading US investors by providing reassuring information about the company's anti-corruption practices. Prosecutors said he and his alleged co-conspirators raised more than $3 billion by hiding their corruption from lenders and investors.

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The Adani Group has consistently denied wrongdoing. Adani is ​the company's founder and chairman.

Earlier on Monday, the US Treasury Department said Adani Enterprises, part of ‌Adani Group, had agreed to pay $275 million to resolve alleged sanctions violations, in which Adani Enterprises had bought shipments of liquefied petroleum gas ​from a ‌Dubai-based trader purporting to supply Omani and Iraqi gas that had actually originated from ‌Iran. Adani Enterprises has also ceased imports of LPG into India and created a head of compliance role to ensure it follows Treasury Department guidance.

The US ‌Securities ​and Exchange Commission ​separately settled a civil lawsuit against Adani over an alleged scheme to bribe Indian government officials, court records showed last week, although the ‌move is subject ​to court approval.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Adani Adani Group Gautam Adani

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First Published: May 19 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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