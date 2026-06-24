US firm Tryfacta secures two major Nasa tech contracts ahead of IPO

US-based staffing and technology solutions provider Tryfacta has won two contracts under NASA's Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) programme, giving it greater access to federal IT business opportunities through 2036.

The company, which recently filed draft papers for a proposed $100-150 million IPO at GIFT City, Gujarat, said it won contracts under Category B (Enterprise-Wide IT Service Solutions) and Category C (IT Mission-Based Services), enabling it to compete for federal IT task orders across US government agencies through a pre-competed procurement channel.

The multiple-award, have a 10-year ordering period from November 1, 2026, to October 31, 2036. Each contract carries a maximum value of $20 billion.

With the awards, Tryfacta will be eligible to bid for task orders covering enterprise IT services, cybersecurity, cloud transformation, application development, AI-driven automation, data analytics and programme management support.

Earlier this month, Tryfacta filed draft papers with the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) for a proposed USD 100-150 million initial public offering (IPO) on exchanges at GIFT City.

According to the draft papers, the IPO comprises a fresh issue of up to 13.3 million equity shares and an offer-for-sale of up to 3 million shares by selling shareholder Ratika Tyagi.

Upon listing, Tryfacta is expected to become the first US-headquartered company to list its equity shares in India through the GIFT City framework.