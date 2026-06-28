US probe found no Chinese cells in solar panels: Waaree Energies

The company has been under scrutiny from the CBP since September 2025, when it initiated an investigation into Waaree and its US subsidiary, Waaree Solar Americas Inc., over suspected evasion of anti-dumping and countervailing duties on solar cells from China and other Southeast Asian nations.

"Following a detailed investigation, including an on-site verification of Waaree's manufacturing facility in India, CBP expressly confirmed that Waaree did not export to the United States solar modules manufactured using Chinese-origin solar cells; Waaree fully cooperated throughout the investigation; CBP drew no adverse inference against the company; and CBP declined the petitioner's request to make an evasion finding covering all of Waaree's imports," the company said.

Waaree, in an exchange filing, further said that the decision is not final and that it is evaluating legal options while reaffirming its commitment to compliance. "Under applicable US law, Waaree has the right to seek a de novo administrative review and, thereafter, judicial review before the US Court of International Trade. The company is currently evaluating all available legal remedies with its US trade counsel," said Jignesh Rathod, whole-time director and chief executive officer, Waaree Energies.