VA TECH WABAG wins ₹1,000 crore ADB-funded Chennai water grid project

Water technology company VA TECH WABAG on Saturday said it secured an Asian Development Bank (ADB)- funded order worth Rs 1,000 crore from the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB).

The order is to develop a looped transmission network under the Chennai Climate Resilient Water Security and Sewerage Project (CCRWSSP) for Greater Chennai City.

The ADB-funded project will establish a city-wide water grid platform for Chennai, enabling flexible water routing, improved pressure management, and greater operational reliability under both normal and emergency conditions, WABAG said in a statement.

"This Rs 1,000 crore project marks an important step towards building a resilient and future-ready water infrastructure for Chennai. The development of a citywide water grid will significantly enhance the city's supply reliability, operational flexibility, and climate resilience," WABAG Chief Executive Officer - India Cluster, Shailesh Kumar said.

The project will be completed within 54 months, followed by 10 years of operation and maintenance.

Once operational, the system will establish a climate-resilient water grid for Chennai, significantly improving the city's ability to manage water resources efficiently, respond to disruptions, and ensure a reliable and sustainable water supply for its growing population.