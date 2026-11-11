ValueQuest commits ₹775 cr to 3 Indian manufacturing, defence companies

ValueQuest, the Mumbai-based investment firm with about $3.31 billion in assets under management across public and private markets, has committed to invest in Sagar Defence Engineering and Rational Engineers.

Including its recently announced investment in TASE Global, the firm’s commitments to the three companies total Rs 775 crore.

The investments span precision engineering, indigenous defence technologies and critical power infrastructure, reflecting ValueQuest’s focus on businesses that could benefit from India’s growing role in global industrial supply chains and the push to build domestic capabilities in strategically important industries.

The commitments follow 12-18 months of pipeline development, backed by longer-term thematic research and engagement with entrepreneurs.

ValueQuest sees opportunities for Indian companies to become globally competitive as supply chains diversify and investments in technology, defence and industrial infrastructure increase.

Aniket Dharamshi, co-founder and managing partner, ValueQuest, said the investments emerged from a pipeline built through years of research and long-term relationships with entrepreneurs.

“Our focus is not on the pace of capital deployment, but on identifying the right businesses where we can build conviction and contribute meaningfully to their next phase of growth,” Dharamshi said.

“We aim to partner with entrepreneurs in scaling their businesses, strengthening organisational capabilities and institutionalising governance,” he added.

The three investments represent distinct opportunities across industrial segments.

Sagar Defence Engineering is an indigenous defence technology company specialising in unmanned and autonomous systems for maritime and other defence applications.

The company is positioned to benefit from increasing adoption of autonomous technologies and India’s push for domestically developed defence capabilities.

Rational Engineers manufactures specialised copper winding conductors and insulation solutions used in power and distribution transformers.

Its products serve applications across electricity transmission, distribution and electrification infrastructure.

TASE Global is an integrated precision engineering and manufacturing platform operating in India and the US.

It serves global original equipment manufacturers and Tier-1 suppliers across medical technology, aerospace, defence and industrial applications.

Its capabilities include complex machining, specialised manufacturing processes and precision assemblies.

Ravi Dharamshi, founder and chief investment officer of ValueQuest, said India was entering an important phase in its industrial development as global supply chains realign and technological sovereignty gains strategic importance.

“The opportunity is not simply for India to manufacture more, but for Indian companies to develop the technology, capabilities and customer relationships to become globally competitive enterprises,” Dharamshi said.

“Our ambition is to back businesses that do not merely benefit from India’s industrial transformation, but also have the potential to become leaders in shaping it,” he added.

The commitments further strengthen ValueQuest’s private equity platform, which manages over Rs 6,000 crore, including co-investments.

Building on the investment and realisation experience of SCALE Fund I, the platform is continuing to build SCALE Fund II, its third investment vehicle for partnering with emerging Indian companies across sectors.