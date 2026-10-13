Vantrock to invest ₹3,000 cr in 4 yrs to build logistics, warehousing parks

Vantrock Real Assets will invest over Rs 3,000 crore over the next four years to develop industrial, logistics and warehousing parks across major cities, amid strong demand from light manufacturing, e-commerce and third-party logistics firms.

The Mumbai-based company, in a statement on Tuesday, said it would focus initially on warehousing, industrial and logistics parks. It aims to develop 11.5 million sq ft area over the next four years, representing a gross asset value of Rs 4,200 crore on completion.

The initial projects, covering 3 million sq ft, will be located in Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru and Pune. Later, the company will enter Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Anshul Singhal, a veteran in the real estate sector with over two decades of experience, has set up his own venture, Vantrock Real Assets Pvt Ltd.

"Every good industrial and warehousing park in this country is full, and the new ones are being built an hour or more away from where the customer's business is. We are going the other way by acquiring the infill land that is left inside proven corridors, and the Grade-B sheds already standing there, refurbished to Grade- A standards," said Singhal, the founder and CEO of the company.

He said the company has done the assembling of land parcels and the construction for 3 million sq ft starts in 2027.

Vantrock said it plans to take premium infill land through long-term leases, joint ventures and joint developments rather than outright purchase.

"The total planned investment is estimated at about Rs 3,100 crore, covering approvals, construction and financing, and is intended to be funded through equity, construction debt and forward funding," the company said.

Shailesh V Haribhakti, Chairman of the Board, Vantrock, said the focus would be to maintain quality standards while expanding business at a rapid scale.

Vantrock also proposes to enter into refurbishment of outdated warehousing facilities in prime locations, wherein the company will buy existing Grade-B buildings outright, or through joint ventures, and own them.

"India's Grade-A warehousing market is at an inflection point. Demand from 3PL operators, e-commerce players, and manufacturing occupiers is outpacing quality supply across key corridors near the major cities, and that gap is only expected to widen through the end of the decade," said Rami Kaushal, Managing Director - Consulting & Valuation, CBRE India.

Vantrock will originate, develop, operate and manage institutional-grade real assets.