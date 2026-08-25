Varun Beverages enters alcohol business, appoints ex-Diageo executive

Varun Beverages on Tuesday approved the incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary to enter the ready-to-drink (RTD) alcoholic beverages business and appointed former Diageo executive Prathmesh Mishra as its chief executive officer and managing director.

The decisions were approved by the company's board on August 25, the firm said in its regulatory filing. The proposed subsidiary will operate in RTD, alcoholic beverages and allied products, subject to the required approvals.

New alcohol subsidiary

The proposed subsidiary, KIVA Spirits and Company Ltd, is yet to be incorporated. Varun Beverages will hold 100 per cent of its paid-up equity share capital.

The company has proposed an authorised share capital of Rs 10 crore and paid-up equity share capital of Rs 9 crore for KIVA Spirits. The incorporation requires prior approval from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

The company recently entered into a fresh agreement with PepsiCo that removed restrictions on its lines of business and allowed it to diversify into other drinks businesses, Economic Times said in a report.

Mishra to lead new unit

Mishra has more than 30 years of experience in consumer businesses.

He most recently served as managing director for Korea and Japan at Diageo. Before that, he spent seven years as chief commercial officer at Diageo India and three years as chief operating officer-West.

Before joining Diageo, Mishra spent 14 years with Pernod Ricard India in several leadership roles, including vice president-North, regional positions in West and Central, and national controller-Key Accounts. He began his career in 1993 as a management trainee at Inertia Industries and later worked with Mohan Meakins.

He also served as chairman of Royal Challengers Bangalore. Mishra holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delhi and a Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management from IMS Ghaziabad.

Tunisia joint venture

As per its BSE filing, Varun Beverages' board also approved the incorporation of a joint venture in Tunisia for the production and distribution of beverages, including carbonated soft drinks, juices, water and dairy products. The venture is also subject to the required approvals.

The proposed entity, to be called Varun Beverages Tunisia SA or another name approved by the regulator, will have Varun Beverages holding a 75 per cent stake and Bevanda Tunisia holding the remaining 25 per cent. Its proposed share capital is TND 9 million.

Last year, Varun Beverages had announced a distribution partnership with Carlsberg Breweries in Africa.