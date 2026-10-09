Vayona Energy unveils next-generation 5 MW wind turbine platform in Chennai

Vayona Energy, a leading fully integrated onshore wind energy company across India and South Asia, dedicated its next-generation wind turbine, Vayona 5.0/193, built on an all-new 5 megawatt (MW) onshore wind turbine platform, to the nation at Windergy India 2026 in Chennai on Friday. Developed in close collaboration with Aerovide GmbH, Germany, the platform brings together German design and engineering expertise with Vayona’s deep understanding of India’s operating environment, manufacturing capabilities and lifecycle service network. Featuring a 193-metre rotor, the platform is being developed to maximise energy yield across India’s diverse wind conditions, including low and ultra-low wind conditions, while operating reliably in high-temperature environments. The platform reflects a clear product ambition: to deliver a world-class wind turbine engineered for Indian site conditions and manufactured in India through a local supply chain for major components.

The platform marks Vayona’s expansion into the 5 MW segment and broadens its ability to address evolving project requirements. Designed in close collaboration with Aerovide, it combines a larger energy-capture area with engineering tailored to the country’s wind, climate and site characteristics.

Prashant Jain, executive vice-chairman, Vayona Energy, said: “India’s next phase of wind growth will require technology that can unlock more sites, improve project economics and perform reliably across demanding operating conditions. The Vayona 5.0/193 represents our ambition to build a world-class wind turbine platform in India, backed by German engineering and strengthened by Vayona’s manufacturing, project execution and lifecycle service capabilities. It is an important step towards making India a centre for advanced wind technology and manufacturing.”

Pritesh Vinay, chief executive officer, Vayona Energy, said: “For our customers, the true value of a turbine comes from how effectively and reliably the turbine delivers energy over its lifetime. We are developing the Vayona 5.0/193 with that objective. Its 193-metre rotor, high-temperature design, site-specific configuration and maintenance-friendly architecture are intended to support stronger energy capture, dependable operations and competitive lifecycle economics. By combining German design expertise with Indian manufacturing and service capabilities, we aim to deliver a globally benchmarked turbine purpose-built for India.”

The platform is being developed with native digital twin-enabled wind turbines. Integrated with Vayona’s in-house Remote Operations Centre (ROC), the platform is intended to enable continuous performance monitoring, early identification of emerging issues and more predictive maintenance. This digital architecture is designed to improve turbine availability, support timely field interventions and protect performance across the asset lifecycle.

The platform is intended for a broad range of applications, including standalone wind projects, wind-solar hybrid projects, firm and dispatchable renewable energy solutions, and projects serving the renewable power requirements of commercial and industrial customers.

The unveiling builds on milestones achieved during Vayona’s first year, including the restart of manufacturing operations, securing new orders and the production of its first blade. The addition of the 5.0/193 alongside its 3X platform marks a further step in the company’s growth, extending its offering to meet a wider range of wind energy requirements.