VC firm Capital-A secures ₹160 crore in first close of its Fund II

Venture capital firm Capital-A, which focuses on manufacturing, on Monday announced the first close of its Fund II at Rs 160 crore. In all, the firm is targeting a base corpus of Rs 300 crore, with a green shoe option to upsize to Rs 400 crore.

The firm said that the fund is substantially anchored by its general partner and has seen participation from a predominantly domestic mix of family offices, high net-worth individuals, industrialists, and seasoned corporate leaders.

These include Chamaria Group, Steel House Family Office, Avyay Jhunjhunwala of MP Family Office (Dubai); Siddharth Bafna, partner at Lodha & Co.; Srikar Reddy, co-founder and executive vice-chairman of Sonata Software; Sekhar Boddu, former director of technology at Amazon; family office of Sri Vijayalakshmi Agarbathi Works, Manjushree Ventures Family Office, and Deven Bhandari of BU Bhandari Group, among others. The fund also witnessed participation from domestic institutional platforms such as Anand Rathi Group.

Capital-A said the fund is also in advanced discussions with select domestic institutional and quasi-sovereign investors aligned with its sector focus.

“The growing investor interest reflects a broader shift in India's industrial economy. As global supply chains realign and domestic capabilities strengthen, sectors such as advanced manufacturing, AI, robotics, defence and aerospace components, semiconductors, and hardware technologies are moving from early experimentation to scaled deployment,” the firm said in a statement.

The fund is positioned to back 15–18 early-stage companies across these emerging sectors. In addition, the firm has already begun deploying capital, with seven investments including Manastu Space, Agrileaf, Misochain, CraftifAI, and three more in advanced stages. Founded in 2021, Capital-A invests at the seed and pre-Series A stages.

Commenting on the development, Ankit Kedia, founder and lead investor at Capital-A, said, “We are seeing a clear shift in how both founders and investors are approaching manufacturing and deep tech in India. These are businesses that require patience, strong execution, and deep operating involvement.”