Vedanta aims to raise women workforce share to 35%, launches hiring drive

Vedanta Group is targeting to increase women representation across all organisational levels to 35 per cent from 23 per cent at present.

The company has also announced the launch of nationwide campaign #HerAtTheCore and a LinkedIn-led hiring drive inviting women to build careers across mining, metals, oil and gas, power and technology, a statement said.

Quoting Annual Survey of Industries, Vedanta said women accounted for around 18 per cent of direct employment across industries in 2023-24, while in core sectors such as mining and metals, their share remained only 6 per cent.

The campaign seeks to highlight the fact that India is entering a defining decade of industrial growth, powering the global energy transition, building EV supply chains, and strengthening its role in advanced manufacturing and technology, Vedanta said.

Metals, minerals, oil & gas, and power are crucial for the growth of these industries. And yet, women represent only about 6 per cent of the workforce across core sectors that will build this future. For India's economic aspirations to be realised, the industries powering them must reflect the full strength of the country's talent pool, the statement said.

"India's growth ambitions require the full participation of its talent pool. At Vedanta, women today represent 23 per cent of our workforce but this is only the beginning. Our ambition is to grow to 35 per cent and ultimately to 50 per cent.

"We are not only increasing representation, we are redesigning systems, deploying advanced technologies and building life-stage support frameworks that enable women to thrive in core industries. #HerAtTheCore is both a celebration and a call to action," Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Non-Executive Director, Vedanta Ltd and Chairperson, Hindustan Zinc Limited, said.