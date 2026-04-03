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Vedanta aluminium, zinc output rises; iron ore, steel production falls

The company's total aluminium production during the quarter rose by 2 per cent, and Zinc India's mined metal production increased by 2 per cent

Vedanta

(Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2026 | 9:32 PM IST

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Mining major Vedanta Ltd on Friday reported a mixed performance for the last quarter of 2025-26, as its production of aluminium and zinc rose while output of iron ore, steel, and oil & gas declined.
 
The company's total aluminium production during the quarter rose by 2 per cent, and Zinc India's mined metal production increased by 2 per cent.
 
In the oil and gas segment, Vedanta's average daily gross operated production dropped 15 per cent during the March quarter to 81,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd).
 
While the production of saleable iron ore dropped 3 per cent during the quarter, the saleable steel output during the quarter declined marginally by 1 per cent, the company said in a regulatory filing.
 
 
In a statement, the company said that it remains focused on driving efficiency, scale, and long-term value creation.
 
Vedanta Group, a global natural resources and technology conglomerate, has a broad portfolio spanning critical minerals, energy transition metals, oil & gas, and power.

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First Published: Apr 03 2026 | 9:32 PM IST

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