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Vedanta forays into real estate sector to unlock value from surplus land

Vedanta has incorporated Vedanta Property Platforms Ltd to enter real estate and monetise surplus land and non-core assets

Vedanta

Vedanta has subscribed to 100 per cent of the equity share capital of the company through a cash consideration of ₹1 lakh, making VPPL a wholly-owned arm

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2026 | 12:28 AM IST

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Vedanta Ltd on Wednesday said it has incorporated a wholly-owned company Vedanta Property Platforms Ltd (VPPL) to foray into real estate sector.

VPPL will serve as a strategic vehicle for Vedanta's real estate business and related activities.

The move is aimed at monetising surplus land and non-core property assets and creating a dedicated structure for potential joint ventures and asset-light initiatives to fund expansion in its core metals and energy businesses.

In a filing to BSE, the company said VPPL was incorporated in Mumbai, Maharashtra, on June 22.

The subsidiary will serve as a strategic platform for undertaking real estate business and ancillary activities. It has an authorised capital of ₹1 lakh, comprising 1 lakh equity shares of ₹1 each. Its subscribed capital also stands at ₹1 lakh.

 

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Vedanta has subscribed to 100 per cent of the equity share capital of the company through a cash consideration of ₹1 lakh, making VPPL a wholly-owned arm.

As the company has been newly incorporated, it has not yet commenced business operations and therefore has no turnover at present.

Vedanta Ltd is a leading global producer of metals, critical minerals and technology with operations across India, Africa, the Middle East and East Asia.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Vedanta Real Estate corporate bonds metals

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First Published: Jun 25 2026 | 12:28 AM IST

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