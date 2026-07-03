Vedanta Metal Bazaar processes $5 bn in FY26 sales, boosts MSME procurement

Vedanta Metal Bazaar, the world’s largest non-ferrous metals e-store by Vedanta Group, announced that 600 customers placed over 30,000 orders worth nearly $5 billion on the platform last financial year (2025-26). More than 450 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) leveraged the e-store for their metal procurement needs with nearly $440 million in transaction value during the year.

The e-commerce platform enables businesses to source metals from Vedanta, a large manufacturer, improving price transparency, simplifying purchase decisions and managing their procurement journey efficiently. "Beyond simplifying procurement, Vedanta Metal Bazaar is helping MSMEs improve working capital efficiency and build more resilient supply chains," the company said, adding the platform facilitated ₹1,600 crore in channel financing for over 100 MSMEs in FY26, enabling easier access to liquidity and supporting business expansion.

With over 1,200 stock-keeping units across aluminium, zinc, lead and copper, Vedanta Metal Bazaar provides customers access to a wide portfolio of products under one digital ecosystem. "Vedanta Metal Bazaar has completely transformed how we procure metals. The ability to book prices instantly with live LME-linked rates gives us greater confidence in managing market volatility," said Abhinav Goyal, Director, VMI Group, a customer of Vedanta Metal Bazaar.

He added that with clear visibility of ledger, transparent financials, and real-time dispatch updates, his company now have complete control over its metal procurement process. "What was once a manual and time-consuming exercise has become fast, simple and reliable," he said.

The e-store offers aluminium ingots, billets, wire rods, rolled products, copper cathodes, copper rods, special high-grade zinc, special high-grade jumbo zinc, zinc die-casting alloys and lead ingots. It also offers customers access to Vedanta’s ‘green’ product range, including Restora (Aluminium) and EcoZen (Zinc).

The company said Vedanta Metal Bazaar is witnessing strong adoption across the manufacturing ecosystem with MSMEs accounting for nearly half of all the active customers on the e-store. The platform serves MSME customers across sectors such as electrical, automotive, steel, extrusion, industrial components, solar, galvanising, battery and packaging.