Vedanta outlines mega expansion across aluminium, oil, power post demerger
Vedanta plans to double aluminium capacity, scale oil output and expand power portfolio as it pursues aggressive growth across sectors following its demerger
Saket Kumar
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Vedanta Ltd has outlined an aggressive, multi-sector expansion roadmap across aluminium, oil and gas, power, and steel businesses, as the group prepares to scale up operations following its demerger into independent verticals.
Topics : Vedanta aluminium oil and gas reserves