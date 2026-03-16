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Home / Companies / News / Vedanta plans to raise up to ₹2,575 cr via NCDs to diversify funding

Vedanta plans to raise up to ₹2,575 cr via NCDs to diversify funding

In October 2025, its $500 million bond issue was oversubscribed three times, while an NCD offering in June last year saw nearly 60 per cent oversubscription

Vedanta

Vedanta Ltd is a leading global producer of metals, critical minerals, oil & gas, power and technology

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2026 | 2:39 PM IST

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Vedanta Ltd on Monday said its committee of directors has approved raising up to ₹2,575 crore through issuance of debentures.

The fundraising is part of Vedanta's efforts to diversify funding sources and strengthen its balance sheet as it continues to refinance debt and reduce borrowing costs.

The committee has approved the allotment of 2,57,500 unsecured, redeemable, rated, listed, non-convertible debentures of face value of ₹1,00,000 each, aggregating to ₹2,575 crore on a private placement basis, a BSE filing said.

Vedanta has seen strong investor interest in recent debt issuances.

In October 2025, its $500 million bond issue was oversubscribed three times, while an NCD offering in June last year saw nearly 60 per cent oversubscription.

 

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The company has been gradually deleveraging its balance sheet.

Vedanta Resources Ltd, the parent of Vedanta Ltd, has reduced net debt to about $4.8 billion as of December 2025 from about $8.9 billion in March 2022.

The sustained investor interest comes amid robust operating performance across businesses, supported by higher volumes, cost efficiencies and favourable commodity trends.

The group is also undertaking a corporate demerger that will create five separate listed entities, a move analysts say could help unlock value and simplify its structure.

Vedanta Ltd is a leading global producer of metals, critical minerals, oil & gas, power and technology.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Vedanta Vedanta Ltd Vedanta Resources

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First Published: Mar 16 2026 | 2:38 PM IST

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