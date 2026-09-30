Vedanta raises ₹2,000 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures

Vedanta Ltd on Wednesday said that it has raised ₹2,000 crore crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis.

The fundraise is aimed at diversifying the company's funding mix and bolstering its balance sheet as it refinances existing debt. The company said in a regulatory filing that the non-convertible debentures(NCDs) will be unsecured, redeemable, rated and listed, with each debenture having a face value of ₹1 lakh each.

"The duly constituted committee of directors of the company has approved the allotment of 2,00,000 ...denominated unsecured, redeemable, rated, listed non-convertible debentures of face value of ₹1,00,000 each, aggregating to ₹20,00,00,00,000 (Debentures) on a private placement basis," the filing said.

NCDs are fixed-term, fixed-income corporate debt instruments that raise capital without offering equity conversion options upon maturity. The company's net debt stood at ₹8,299 crore as on June 30, 2026, Vedanta had earlier said in a statement.

Vedanta Ltd is a leading global producer of metals, critical minerals and technology.