Vedanta rebrands copper, nickel businesses as Vedanta Copper, Nickel

Vedanta Ltd on Monday said it has rebranded its copper and nickel businesses as Vedanta Copper and Vedanta Nickel, respectively, as part of the diversified multinational group's strategy to create sector-focused identities.

The company said that all copper operations will be unified under Vedanta Copper, including Sterlite Copper, Fujairah Gold and Vedanta Copper International (VCI). VCI will be the international wing of Vedanta Copper, representing operations at Faujairah and Saudi Arabia.

Vedanta Nico, renamed as Vedanta Nickel, will sharpen its focus on building a domestic nickel ecosystem and supporting the country's demand for critical minerals.

The new brand identities will be rolled out across business operations and stakeholder touchpoints in a phased manner. Both businesses will continue to operate under Vedanta Ltd.

"Vedanta's copper and nickel businesses announced their transition to unified sector-focused brand identities Vedanta Copper and Vedanta Nickel as part of the company's transformation under Vedanta 2.0," the company said in a statement.

The transition reflects Vedanta's strategic focus on creating stronger, sector-focused businesses with greater operational alignment, market visibility, and stakeholder engagement. The unified identities will enable both businesses to pursue their growth ambitions under a common vision while continuing to operate under Vedanta Ltd.

Vedanta Copper aims to achieve a production capacity of 460 kilo tonnes per annum (KTPA) by the end of next year. Vedanta Nickel targets 60 kilo tonnes per annum (KTPA) of nickel output from the current 7 KTPA, the company said.

"By bringing our businesses together under unified identities, we are creating stronger, sector-focused platforms that are better positioned to serve evolving market needs, unlock synergies and drive sustainable growth. As demand for critical and transition metals continues to accelerate, we remain committed to supporting India's industrial growth and energy transition ambitions," Puneet Khurana, CEO, Vedanta Copper and Vedanta Nickel, said.