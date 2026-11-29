Vedanta Resources has reported a nearly four-fold jump in profit to $2,139 million for the first half of the current financial year, driven by higher production volumes and improved operational efficiencies.

The company had reported profit of $559 million in the first half of the previous fiscal year.

The company said its revenue rose to $12,294 million in the April-September period of this financial year, from over $9,367 million in the first half of the previous fiscal year.

"The stellar performance was supported by higher production volumes, improved operational efficiencies, continued capacity ramp-up, and high commodity prices," the company said in a statement.

Strong cash generation and disciplined capital allocation enabled Vedanta Resources to reduce its net debt by $1.7 billion within six months to $8.84 billion.

The Group's liquidity position strengthened to $4.2 billion, up 25 per cent from the end of FY26.

The Group continued to invest in its next phase of growth, with growth capital expenditure of $600 million during the period, supporting capacity expansion, operational integration and long-term cost competitiveness.

Vedanta's demerger has created five focused listed companies, each with an independent growth strategy, dedicated management team and sharper capital allocation priorities. This structure is expected to help attract sector-specific investments and unlock long-term value.

With a portfolio of large-scale, long-life assets and ongoing capacity expansion, Vedanta is well positioned to benefit from rising global demand for metals and minerals, driven by infrastructure development, artificial intelligence, data centres, electrification and advanced manufacturing.

London-headquartered Vedanta Resources Limited is a global leader in transition metals, critical minerals, energy and technology.

Vedanta's operations span India, South Africa, Zambia, Namibia, Liberia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Taiwan and Japan. Its portfolio includes zinc, silver, aluminium, oil and gas, copper, iron ore and steel, nickel, cobalt and commercial energy.