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Vedanta's HZL posts record mined, refined metal output in Q4; silver slips

Mined metal production rises to 315 KT and refined metal to 282 KT in Q4; silver drops marginally to 176 tonnes, while FY26 sees highest-ever annual zinc output of 851 KT

Hindustan Zinc

For the full fiscal year FY26, total mined metal production reached a record 1,114,000 tonnes

Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2026 | 1:10 PM IST

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Vedanta group’s Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) reported its best-ever quarterly mined metal production in Q4FY26. Mined metal production rose by 2 per cent to 315,000 tonnes, driven by higher ore output and better ore grades.
 
Quarterly refined metal production reached 282,000 tonnes, supported by additional capacity unlocked through projects at Chanderiya and Dariba, along with improved operational efficiency.
 
The company’s silver production fell marginally by 0.2 per cent to 176 tonnes in Q4FY26, compared with 177 tonnes in the same quarter last year. On a quarterly basis, silver output was up 11 per cent from the previous quarter, in line with lead production.
 
 
For the full fiscal year FY26, total mined metal production reached a record 1,114,000 tonnes, while refined zinc production climbed to 851,000 tonnes, up 3 per cent from FY25.
 
Refined lead production, however, fell 13 per cent to 197,000 tonnes, and total silver production declined 9 per cent to 627 tonnes, due to lower lead production and reduced silver input from mines due to the mining sequence.
 
Hindustan Zinc’s wind power generation fell 11 per cent to 56 million units in Q4FY26 from 63 million units in the year-ago period, while total wind power for FY26 increased 7 per cent to 372 million units, compared with 348 million units in FY25.
 
HZL is the world’s largest integrated zinc producer and among the top five global silver producers. The company supplies to more than 40 countries and holds approximately 75 per cent of India’s primary zinc market.

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Topics : HZL Hindustan Zinc Vedanta Group

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First Published: Apr 03 2026 | 1:10 PM IST

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