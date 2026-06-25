Vedanta says decade-long contribution to exchequer reaches ₹4.83 trillion

Vedanta Ltd said on Thursday that its cumulative contribution to the national exchequer over the past decade reached Rs 4.83 trillion, with payments rising 13.3 per cent year on year to Rs 62,722 crore in FY26, according to the company's latest Tax Transparency Report.

The contribution, comprising taxes, royalties, duties, profit petroleum and other statutory payments, accounted for about 36 per cent of the company's consolidated revenue from operations during the year.

The mining and metals conglomerate said FY26 payments represented its second-highest annual contribution to government coffers and reflected the strong performance of its diversified portfolio spanning zinc, aluminium, oil and gas, iron ore, steel, power and other businesses.

Vedanta reported revenue of Rs 1.74 lakh crore in FY26, up 15 per cent from the previous year, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 29 per cent to Rs 55,976 crore. Profit after tax increased 22 per cent to Rs 25,096 crore.

According to the report, indirect taxes constituted the largest component of Vedanta's contribution at Rs 21,777 crore, followed by government royalties and profit petroleum payments of Rs 14,840 crore. The company also paid Rs 8,290 crore in income and capital taxes and Rs 11,897 crore under other tax heads, including import and export duties, oil cess and electricity duty.

Royalties were paid to several mineral-rich states, including Rajasthan, Odisha, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Karnataka and Assam, for resources such as bauxite, lead-zinc, silver, iron ore, crude oil and natural gas.

Among business segments, zinc emerged as the largest contributor to the exchequer at Rs 19,053 crore, followed by aluminium at Rs 15,788 crore and oil and gas at Rs 11,697 crore.

Vedanta also said the Government of India received Rs 1,180 crore in dividends through its 27.92 per cent stake in Hindustan Zinc Ltd during the year.

The company releases a Tax Transparency Report annually and said the disclosures are aligned with global responsible tax and extractive industry reporting principles.