Vedanta Oil and Gas Ltd is seeking a premium over imported LNG prices for 1.80 million standard cubic metres per day (mmscmd) of natural gas from its Rajasthan block, putting the volume up for sale through an electronic auction.

The three-month supply contract, running from January 1 to April 1, 2027, will be auctioned on December 14, according to a request for proposal dated November 20 and a draft gas sales agreement.

Bidders have been asked to quote a premium they are willing to pay over the monthly average of Platts West India spot liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices, with the highest bids receiving priority in the allocation of available volumes.

The starting premium is zero, with bids required to increase in increments of at least $0.05 per million British thermal units (MMBtu), according to the tender document.

The offered volume is equivalent to approximately 75,600 MMBtu per day, or about 6.8 million MMBtu over the 90-day contract period.

The auction will provide an indication of how much domestic gas buyers are willing to pay over imported LNG benchmarks for pipeline-delivered supplies, while exposing them to movements in international spot gas prices.

The RJ-ON-90/1 block, located in Rajasthan's Barmer district, was awarded in 1995 under a production-sharing contract. Vedanta Oil and Gas and its units hold a 70 per cent participating interest, while state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) owns the remaining 30 per cent. Vedanta acts as the representative of the sellers.

Gas produced from the block is processed at the Raageshwari facility and transported through the Barmer-Pali section of the Mehsana-Bhatinda pipeline, operated by GSPL India Gasnet, providing connectivity to the Gujarat gas grid and the wider national network.

The auction is being conducted under the government's 2020 domestic gas marketing reforms and subsequent e-bidding guidelines, which allow producers to discover market-based prices through competitive sales facilitated by agencies empanelled by the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons.

According to the tender, the online auction, conducted by C1 India Pvt Ltd, will begin at 11 a.m. IST. Bidders can seek a minimum of 150,000 cubic metres per day, potentially allowing up to 12 buyers to secure supplies if the entire volume is allocated in minimum-sized lots.

Allocation will proceed in descending order of the premiums offered until the available quantity is exhausted. In the event of a tie, priority will go to the bidder that submitted its offer earlier.

Eligible participants must demonstrate average gas consumption, sales or purchases of at least 100,000 cubic metres per day during the financial year ended March 2026 or the April-September 2026 period. Buyers who participated in two earlier tenders for the block are exempt from this requirement.

Bidders must also furnish bank guarantees, with the required amount linked to the volume sought. The guarantee ranges from Rs 2 crore for quantities of up to 200,000 cubic metres per day to Rs 18 crore for the entire offered volume.

Gas sales agreements are scheduled to be signed by December 23.

The draft gas sales agreement imposes significant take-or-pay and payment obligations on buyers, while limiting the sellers' liability for supply shortfalls.

Buyers must pay for at least 90 per cent of their monthly contracted quantities, irrespective of actual offtake. The minimum obligation is reduced to 80 per cent for fertiliser companies and their aggregators. Eligible shortfall quantities can be recovered as makeup gas for up to 10 days after the contract expires.

Conversely, if sellers deliver less than 80 per cent of a buyer's nominated quantity, the buyer's sole contractual remedy is a credit equivalent to 10 per cent of the average gas price applicable to the shortfall.

Buyers must additionally provide security equivalent to 31 days of supply, valued at 110 per cent of the applicable price. Delayed payments attract interest at the State Bank of India's one-month marginal cost of funds-based lending rate for rupee payments, or six-month CME Term SOFR for dollar payments, plus five percentage points.

The sellers can suspend supplies on three days' notice in cases of non-payment or expiry of the required bank guarantee. They can also terminate the agreement if buyers fail to secure pipeline transportation capacity by December 28.

Buyers will bear applicable taxes and pipeline transportation charges, with ownership and risk transferring at the delivery point at the outlet of the Raageshwari Gas Terminal.

The draft documents leave the proposed monthly price floor and ceiling unspecified. A provision allowing sellers to curtail supplies based on price priority in the event of lower production is also bracketed, indicating that some commercial provisions may still be under discussion.