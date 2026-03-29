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Home / Companies / News / Vedanta set to split into five listed companies next month: Report

Vedanta set to split into five listed companies next month: Report

According to Chairman Anil Agarwal, the combined market capitalisation of the five companies would be much higher than the conglomerate's current $27 billion

Vedanta

After the demerger, the company will operate as Vedanta Limited, housing its base metals business. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2026 | 7:35 AM IST

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India's Vedanta will break up into five listed companies early next month under a years-long restructuring programme aimed at reducing debt, the Financial Times reported on Saturday, citing an interview with Chairman Anil Agarwal. 
A tribunal approved the oil-to-metals conglomerate's plan to split into five listed entities in December. 
After the demerger, the company will operate as Vedanta Limited, housing its base metals business. Vedanta Aluminium, Talwandi Sabo Power, Vedanta Steel and Iron, and Malco Energy will be the four other entities. 
The combined market capitalisation of the five companies would be much higher than the conglomerate's current $27 billion, Agarwal told FT. 
 
A private parent company controlled by Agarwal will retain about half of the shares in each of the new entities, he said. 
The plan, first floated in 2023, was opposed by the government which feared a break-up would hinder its ability to recover money owed. 
Chief Financial Officer Ajay Goel, in an interview to Reuters in January, said Vedanta aims to list the four planned demerged units on Indian exchanges by the middle of May.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Vedanta Vedanta Anil Agarwal Anil Agarwal Vedanta Vedanta Limited

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First Published: Mar 29 2026 | 7:35 AM IST

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