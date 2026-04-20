Vedanta sets May 1 record date for demerger; investors to get four stocks

The company’s board approved the timeline as part of its ongoing restructuring, under which Vedanta will carve out its aluminium, power, oil and gas, and iron ore businesses into four independent companies, the company said in an exchange filing.

Shareholders of Vedanta as on the record date will receive shares in each of the demerged entities. The company said investors will be allotted one equity share in each of the four businesses for every share held in Vedanta.

The four resulting entities are Vedanta Aluminium Metal Limited, Talwandi Sabo Power Limited, Malco Energy Limited, and Vedanta Iron and Steel Limited, corresponding to the group’s aluminium, power, oil and gas, and iron ore businesses, respectively.

As part of the reorganisation, Talwandi Sabo Power Limited and Malco Energy Limited will be renamed Vedanta Power Limited and Vedanta Oil and Gas Limited, subject to regulatory approvals.

In a significant internal restructuring move, Vedanta also approved the transfer of its shareholding in Bharat Aluminium Company Limited to the aluminium business. BALCO contributed about Rs 15,909 crore in revenue in the financial year ended March 2025, accounting for roughly 10 per cent of Vedanta’s consolidated turnover, while its net worth stood at Rs 12,088 crore, or about 39 per cent of the group’s total.

The transfer will be executed through the issuance of compulsorily convertible debentures by the aluminium entity and is expected to be completed by April 30, 2026.

Additionally, certain non-convertible debentures linked to the aluminium undertaking will be transferred to the aluminium unit as part of the scheme.