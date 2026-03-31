Tuesday, March 31, 2026 | 06:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Vedanta tells SC its revised bid for bankrupt JAL tops Adani Group's offer

Vedanta tells SC its revised bid for bankrupt JAL tops Adani Group's offer

In a petition contesting the lenders' choice to approve Adani's bid, Vedanta argued that its updated proposal offered nearly ₹3,400 crore more in overall value

Vedanta

(Photo: Reuters)

Aman Sahu
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2026 | 6:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Anil Agarwal's Vedanta Ltd has informed the Supreme Court on Tuesday that its revised proposal to acquire the insolvent Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL) was turned down, even though it claims the offer was superior to that of the Adani Group.
 
In a petition contesting the lenders’ choice to approve Adani Group’s bid, Vedanta argued that its updated proposal offered nearly ₹3,400 crore more in overall value and about ₹500 crore higher net present value than the competing offer, according to PTI.
 
Vedanta stated that under its resolution plan submitted on October 14, 2025, it had proposed an upfront payment of ₹3,770 crore along with an additional ₹3,100 crore to be paid to secured financial creditors after 365 days from the effective date. The plan also included an equity infusion of ₹400 crore into Jaypee.
 
 
Subsequently, on November 8, 2025, the company sent an addendum via email, increasing the upfront cash component to ₹6,563 crore and doubling the equity infusion to ₹800 crore, while maintaining the total bid value at ₹12,505.85 crore.
 
Despite this revision, the committee of creditors (CoC) chose Adani Group’s proposal, citing its offer of approximately ₹6,000 crore as immediate payment and a quicker schedule for clearing the remaining dues within two years, compared to Vedanta’s extended timeline of up to five years.

Also Read

Indian businesses, Indian companies, conglomerates

Diversify and grow: Indian businesses expand beyond home turf, face riskspremium

Aluminium, Alba, Aluminium prices

Near-term growth gains for aluminium producers as prices surgepremium

Vedanta

Vedanta moves SC against Adani's JAL resolution plan after NCLAT refusal

Metal, Nifty Metal, Hindalco, Vedanta

Nifty Metal gains 1% in weak mkt; Nalco, Hindalco, Vedanta lead rally

Anil Agarwal

Anil Agarwal claims Jaypee asset bid reversal after written confirmation

 
PTI attributed sources saying that Vedanta has approached the Supreme Court, alleging that the lenders rejected its proposal in an arbitrary manner and raising concerns about the conduct of the resolution professional during the insolvency proceedings.
 
The company has further argued that the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) failed to properly recognise that lenders’ “commercial wisdom” is not beyond scrutiny and can be challenged if it is exercised in an arbitrary, unreasonable, or capricious manner.  Experts on JAL case 
Experts said that the Adani Group won the bid because the intent of the IBC (Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code) is resolution first, with recovery being incidental. 
 
“If the IBC (Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code) were merely a ‘highest-bidder-wins’ formula, there would be no need for voting. The intent of the law, however, is resolution first, with recovery being incidental. Instead, the process is increasingly driven by recovery, with resolution treated as incidental,” M S Sahoo, former head of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India and former distinguished professor at National Law University, Delhi told Business Standard's Ruchika Chitravanshi. 
Adani won the bid despite a lower net present value than Vedanta, but faster timelines and higher upfront repayment put it in the lead in the JAL race. 
Anil Agarwal post on social media
 
In a social media post on Sunday, Anil Agarwal said Vedanta was "declared the highest bidder publicly" to acquire JAL through the insolvency process.
 
"It was a transparent process. We were informed in writing that we had won. But life is never so simple. After some days, the decision was changed," he said.
 
Agarwal also attached a source-based media report about the price opening meeting of lenders of the insolvent infrastructure company on September 5, in the post. 
 

More From This Section

Kerten Hospitality forays into India, eyes 1,000 keys in expansion push

Kerten Hospitality forays into India, eyes 1,000 keys in expansion pushpremium

Indian students

upGrad bets big on offline learning centres, targets 50 in 12 monthspremium

Signature Global

Signature Global, RMZ complete ₹1,293 cr deal to fund Gurugram project

Khilan Haria

Razorpay rolls out biometric authentication to boost payment success rates

Bhavesh Jain, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of TransUnion Cibil

Retail portfolio quality improves in Jan; war impact under watch: CIBIL CEOpremium

Topics : Vedanta Supreme Court Jaypee Associates Adani Group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 31 2026 | 6:26 PM IST

Explore News

Canada Student Visa UpdatesBank Holiday ListApple IOS 26.5 UpdateIPL 2026 PBKS vs GT Playing 11Cicada Covid VariantGold and Silver Rate todayVivo x300 UltraNifty BankH1B Visa LPG Crisis