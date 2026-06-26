Friday, June 26, 2026 | 11:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Vedanta unit accepts bids worth $1.75 bn for 3-tranche dollar debt: Bankers

Vedanta unit accepts bids worth $1.75 bn for 3-tranche dollar debt: Bankers

The bonds will be guaranteed by the parent firm as well as subsidiaries Twin Star Holdings, Welter Trading and Vedanta Holdings Mauritius II

Vedanta

In October, the unit had raised $500 million, selling seven-year dollar bonds at a coupon of 9.1250%, and this is one of the papers that it intends to repurchase

Reuters Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2026 | 11:13 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A subsidiary of UK-based Vedanta Resources has accepted bids worth $1.75 billion for a three-tranche issuance of dollar bonds, as it seeks to refinance high-yielding outstanding debt, three merchant bankers said on Friday.
 
Vedanta Resources Finance II has raised $500 million through six-year bonds at a coupon of 7.00%, $700 million through eight-year bonds at a 7.3750% coupon, and $550 million through 11-year bonds at a coupon of 7.75%, the bankers said.
 
The pricing was 25 basis points below the initial guidance of 7.25%, 7.6250% and 8.00%, they added.
 
The bankers requested anonymity as they are not authorised to speak to the media, while the company did not respond to a Reuters email seeking comment.
 
 
The bonds will be guaranteed by the parent firm as well as subsidiaries Twin Star Holdings, Welter Trading and Vedanta Holdings Mauritius II. The notes are expected to be rated Ba3/BB-/BB, in line with the issuer.

Also Read

Vedanta

Vedanta says decade-long contribution to exchequer reaches ₹4.83 trillion

Metal stocks under selling pressure owing to strong USD, and hawkish US Fed stance, say analysts.

Vedanta, NALCO, Hind Zinc: Metals stocks dip up to 3%; here's why

Stocks to watch today

Stocks to Watch today: Airtel, Adani Power, Vedanta, Rajesh Exports, IRFC

Vedanta

Vedanta forays into real estate sector to unlock value from surplus land

Axis Bank

Axis Bank raises $800 million through dual-tranche dollar bond sale

 
Proceeds will be primarily be used to refinance higher yielding debt worth over $2 billion.
 
The company aims to buyback outstanding $550 million of the 9.475% 2030 bond, $500 million of the 11.25% 2031 paper, $500 million of the 9.125% 2032 bond and $550 million of the 9.85% 2033 notes.
 
In October, the unit had raised $500 million, selling seven-year dollar bonds at a coupon of 9.1250%, and this is one of the papers that it intends to repurchase.
  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)  

More From This Section

Meesho

Delhi HC orders Meesho to take down products violating Jockey trademark

Lupin chief executive officer Vinita Gupta and managing director Nilesh Gupta

Lupin gets tentative US FDA approval for generic prostate cancer drug

Foxconn

Foxconn Singapore acquires stake in India subsidiary for $37.2 million

Bajaj CNG Bike

Bajaj Auto's CNG bike dream runs low on fuel amid West Asia crisispremium

Apple, Macbook

Apple raises MacBook and iPads prices to counter memory shortages

Topics : Vedanta Vedanta Resources US-dollar bonds

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 26 2026 | 11:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayBank Holiday todayDividend Stocks TodayDadar Redevelopment DealVenezuela EarthquakeGTA 6 pre OrderS Korea Share Market FallChina's New Ethnic LawTechnology NewsPersonal Finance