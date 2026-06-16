Venture capital firm YourNest marks final close of ₹400 crore fund

HDFC AMC Fund of Funds is a major institutional anchor investor of the fund. Over 30 per cent of the fund's investors comprise existing family offices and high net worth individuals (HNIs) who had invested in the early stage VC's earlier funds, and incoming investors.

“The main goal is to assist a small number of established, successful businesses from our previous funds that still have a lot of room to grow. The fund was created as a continuation vehicle to give these companies more patient funding and strategic support, while also giving current investors access to cash,” Managing Director (MD) and Fund Manager Sunil K Goyal said.

The average investment under Continuum Fund I is about ₹58 crore. “It will allow us to retain high-performing assets as they expand towards bigger market opportunities and possible liquidity events,” he added.

The companies that have received investment as part of this fund include Miko (AI-powered consumer robotics firm), Exponent Energy (EV Infrastructure & Clean Mobility), Dozee (HealthTech & Remote Patient Monitoring), Twid (FinTech & Rewards Commerce), Opkey (Enterprise SaaS & AI-driven Test Automation), and Thriwe (Loyalty, Benefits & Lifestyle Technology).

So far, YourNest has established four funds. These include a 2012 vintage fund called YourNest India VC Fund I (₹83.4 crore), YourNest India VC Fund II (₹215 crore), YourNest India VC Fund III (₹505 crore), and the recently-closed YourNest Continuum Fund I. Notably, Fund III had secured the National Infrastructure and Investment Fund (NIIF) as its anchor investor in 2021.

When taken as a whole, these funds have made commitments in areas including artificial intelligence (AI), electric vehicles, quantum compute, space, industry 4.0, healthcare, mobility, enterprise technology, and digital infrastructure.